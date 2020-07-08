Frank Lord, 70, died on July 3 after a long illness, leaving his wife, Suzanne Hopgood, of 37 years and his sister, Louise and husband Mitch Sanborn along with many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Canton High School, Canton, Mass, and Dartmouth in 1971 with a major in Physics and a minor in Urban Studies. He retired from The Hartford as an Assistant VP in the pension retirement division. He was devoted to the City of Hartford and served as a Commissioner on the Hartford Pension Commission, Greater Hartford Transit District Board as Vice Chairman, twice as President of the Mark Twain House, as Treasurer of Hands on Hartford, Vice President of the Bushnell Park Foundation, on the Steering Committee of the Catalyst Endowment of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, as Treasurer of the Hartford BID, and as a Founding Member and President of SoDo. He and his wife traveled internationally with bicycle trips to Europe, Canada, and Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam, Cambodia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and India, and as part of a family trip, attended a U-2 concert in Dublin. His was a life filled with adventure, fun, humor, and service to his community. A celebration of his life will be held when we are able to gather together and celebrate. Please make donations in Frank's name to Hands on Hartford, 55 Bartholomew, Hartford 06106, Bushnell Park Foundation, PO Box 230778 Hartford 06123, Mark Twain House, 351 Farmington Ave, Hartford 06105.



