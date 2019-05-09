Frank Crane Wadsworth, Sr., 86, of Windsor Locks, CT, beloved husband of Helen (Peterson) Wadsworth, passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 14, 1932 in Warehouse Point, CT, son of the late Walter and Florence (Drake) Wadsworth. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was a member of the Warehouse Point Fife and Drum Corp. for many years and was employed by the State Highway Department for over 3 decades before retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, drawing and spending summer days at the beach. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and UConn Basketball but he especially enjoyed cheering for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, Helen, of 60 years, Frank is survived by his 5 children, Frank Crane Wadsworth, Jr. and his wife Jacqueline, Donna Molloy and her husband Richard, Lynne Jacobs and her husband James, Elle Wadsworth and her partner Joe and Ronald Wadsworth and his wife Joann; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Jacobs and his wife Erin, Kelsey Bienkowski and her husband Matthew, Lena Wadsworth, Tyler Wadsworth, Frank Crane Wadsworth, III., Jared Jacobs, Austin Molloy and Dillon Wadsworth; and his great grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joseph and Katherine Jacobs. He is also survived by his brother John Wadsworth and best friend Kenneth Messenger. Frank was predeceased by his three brothers and three sisters. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home (37 Gardner Street, East Windsor, CT) on Monday, May 13 from 3-6pm. An immediate service will follow. The burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019