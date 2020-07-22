Frank Carlson, 59, husband of Valerie (Wilkins) Carlson, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 winning his courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Born in Hartford Connecticut on May 28 1961, he was the son of the late Clifford and Bonnie Carlson. Frank had resided in Manchester most of his life. He graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School, Class of 1980. Frank received his bachelor's degree in Supply Chain and Operations Management from the University of Phoenix graduating with international honor society. He was working on his MBA. Mr. Carlson was employed by Gerber Technology in Tolland for 30 years as the Director of Purchasing and Technical Services then Lightstat in Barkhamsted as Senior Operations Manager before retiring in 2018 due to his illness. He was a proud veteran having served with the U.S. Navy right out of high school until his honorable discharge in 1986. He was stationed aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) as an Aviation Fire Control Technician. Having earned both the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist. Frank served as a Volunteer Firefighter/EMT with the Town of Ellington and Town of Manchester for several years. Frank also was a member of the Town of Manchester first CERT team, a past member of the Army & Navy Club, the Rockville BPO Elks and a member of the disabled American Veterans. He loved the outdoors and in the fall time hunting was his pleasure. An avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Frank enjoyed travelling and had seen most of the world. In addition to his wife Valerie, Frank is survived by his children Eric Carlson and his wife Kelle; Melissa Fors, both of Manchester and his very special granddaughter Corynn Carlson, a brother Kurt of New Hampshire, a sister Lori Marineau and her husband Dean of Manchester; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his chocolate Labrador retriever Lily. A very special thanks to his friend Steven "Duke" Atkins always there for him; his in-home help of Berangelys "Angie" Marrero with Dynamic Touch and Bree Bigelow, private care; the VA West Haven hospice unit's entire staff for the tremendous compassionate care to him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter 4 Oxford Rd. Unit E4 Milford CT 06460 www.ALSACT.ORG
. Frank's family will receive relative and friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, CT. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00am at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St. Manchester. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.manchesterfuneralhome.com
.