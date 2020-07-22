1/1
Frank Carlson
1961 - 2020
Frank Carlson, 59, husband of Valerie (Wilkins) Carlson, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 winning his courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Born in Hartford Connecticut on May 28 1961, he was the son of the late Clifford and Bonnie Carlson. Frank had resided in Manchester most of his life. He graduated from Howell Cheney Technical High School, Class of 1980. Frank received his bachelor's degree in Supply Chain and Operations Management from the University of Phoenix graduating with international honor society. He was working on his MBA. Mr. Carlson was employed by Gerber Technology in Tolland for 30 years as the Director of Purchasing and Technical Services then Lightstat in Barkhamsted as Senior Operations Manager before retiring in 2018 due to his illness. He was a proud veteran having served with the U.S. Navy right out of high school until his honorable discharge in 1986. He was stationed aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) as an Aviation Fire Control Technician. Having earned both the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist and the Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist. Frank served as a Volunteer Firefighter/EMT with the Town of Ellington and Town of Manchester for several years. Frank also was a member of the Town of Manchester first CERT team, a past member of the Army & Navy Club, the Rockville BPO Elks and a member of the disabled American Veterans. He loved the outdoors and in the fall time hunting was his pleasure. An avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Frank enjoyed travelling and had seen most of the world. In addition to his wife Valerie, Frank is survived by his children Eric Carlson and his wife Kelle; Melissa Fors, both of Manchester and his very special granddaughter Corynn Carlson, a brother Kurt of New Hampshire, a sister Lori Marineau and her husband Dean of Manchester; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his chocolate Labrador retriever Lily. A very special thanks to his friend Steven "Duke" Atkins always there for him; his in-home help of Berangelys "Angie" Marrero with Dynamic Touch and Bree Bigelow, private care; the VA West Haven hospice unit's entire staff for the tremendous compassionate care to him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations are made to the ALS Association Connecticut Chapter 4 Oxford Rd. Unit E4 Milford CT 06460 www.ALSACT.ORG. Frank's family will receive relative and friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, CT. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00am at East Cemetery, 220 East Center St. Manchester.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Manchester Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Funeral Home
142 East Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-6226
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Dear Val, Lori, Dean and Family , with my deepest sympathy, I am sorry for your loss. Frank always had a kind word for me and made me feel like I was part of his team. May he rest in peace and God bless you all.
Bob Nikodemski
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
Val, I am very sorry to hear of Franks passing. He was such a wonderful person. I will never forget the time we visited your home and he roared the motorcycle engine so loud. He was always so much fun. Great time working with you both at Gerber. His spirit and warm demeanor will never be forgotten.

God Bless you all.
Pamela and Jeffrey Moran

God Bless you all.
Pamela and Jeffrey Moran
Pamela Moran
July 23, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to Val and family. I am honored to know him and to have worked with him.
Kathy Kennedy
July 22, 2020
My company MARC , Inc worked at Gerber Technology for many years and it's so sad to hear of his passing. He was so wonderful to us . RIP Frank.
Tracy
July 22, 2020
Valerie, Sorry about Frank. I hope you have a lot of support. May he rest in peace.
Barbara Zawistowski
July 22, 2020
Sending our love and prayers to Val and family. He's a wonderful and genuine person and honored to know him and to have worked with him. So proud of Frank's courageous fight against ALS. He's truly an inspiration. Rest easy, my friend.
Michaelle and Zack
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Val, we are so sorry to hear about Frank passing. We will miss seeing you two at The Dunes beach every weekend. We so enjoyed our conversations. May he rest in peace.
Steve and Dee Karagianis
July 22, 2020
Frank was truly a nice guy, always tried to make the world a better place, always greeted you with a wave and a smile. My deepest sympathies to all of his family. RIP Frank.
Rob DePietro
July 21, 2020
One of the best and nicest men I've had the pleasure of knowing! My condolences to the whole family.
Helen Elizabeth Bradley
July 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Manchester Funeral Home
