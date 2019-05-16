Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
311 Broad Street
Windsor, CT
Frank E. Ramsey, 90, of Windsor passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, CT. to William and Gladys (Washington) Ramsey. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He served in the Army National Guard and was also a member of Nutmeg Lodge #67. For most of his life he was a truck driver, after his first retirement at the age of 60 he continued to work an additional 25 years for Food Share retiring for a second time at age 85. But, his greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Florence and their ten children; Mary Matthews, Jean Washington, Frank Ramsey, Jr., Linda Ramsey- Scott, Deborah Jones, Michael Ramsey, Sharon (Matthew) Davis, Sheila Hall, Norman (Brenda) Ramsey II, and Darlene Ramsey. He also leaves, Twenty- grandchildren, Thirty-Nine great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, step mother, Mabel (Jacklyn) Ramsey, two brothers, William and Norman Ramsey, daughter-in-law, Kathleen Ramsey, sons-in-laws, Andre Jones , Kenneth Hall and grandson, Kehinde Ramsey. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. The funeral will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad Street, Windsor, CT with burial to follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Windsor, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
