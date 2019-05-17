Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Frank E. Ramsey Obituary
Frank E. Ramsey, 90, of Windsor passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home , 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, Ct, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad Street, Windsor, CT with the burial to follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, Windsor, CT. For a complete obituary,visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 17, 2019
