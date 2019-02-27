Frank Edward Walton Sr. left this life on February 23, 2019. Frank was born in Macon, GA on October 13, 1927, the son of Allini Steger Walton and Ernest Clinton Walton, Sr. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL. Frank earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Presbyterian College where he later served on the college's Board of Trustees for 9 years. He attended Harvard Business School. Frank spent his entire business career with the Traveler's Insurance Companies, where he served in management positions in Orlando, Jacksonville, Richmond, and St. Louis before moving to the Hartford area where he was, at retirement, Executive Vice President of the Travelers Companies. He was also Chairman of the Travelers Companies of Canada. During his career he served on numerous insurance industry boards and bureaus and was Chairman of the Insurance Information Institute.Frank is survived by his wife Betty Schoenberger Walton, his daughter Kent Rogers and her husband Thomas, his son Frank Edward, Jr. and his wife Alison, his grandson Thomas Ashby Rogers Jr. and his wife Alexandra, his granddaughter Helen Benoist and her husband Logan. He was pre-deceased by his granddaughter Elizabeth Rogers, his brothers Ernest and James and his sister Mae.Frank was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Tariffville, CT, where a service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian College, 503 S Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325 or the McLean Foundation, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, CT. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury, CT is caring for the arrangements. Please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary