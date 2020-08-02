Frank F. Cart, Jr., of Westbrook, passed away on July 18, 2020. Frank was born in New York City on February 20, 1935 to the late Frank Cart, Sr., and Mary Cart. He was a devoted husband to Dina (Giardina) Cart for 55 years; to whom he called the woman of his dreams. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his daughter Victoria Cart of Cromwell, his sister Joyce Malcarne and brother-in-law Fran Malcarne of Deep River. He was predeceased by his daughter Lori Cart. Frank was raised in Chester and was a 1953 graduate of Valley Regional High School. He served his country for two years working as a cryptographer at the Pentagon. He was also employed at UARCO for many years, as well as being a self employed painter. Frank loved the outdoors and took many hunting and fishing trips with Dina. A proud moment for him was when Dina caught a huge Pike while they were fishing in Canada. Every year Frank looked forward to raising tomatoes in his garden, enough to make a great pasta sauce that would last all year. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 7th, from 4-7pm at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. Burial with military honors will be held in Resurrection Cemetery at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 8th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store