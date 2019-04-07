Frank Henion Hicks passed away peacefully at The Holiday in West Hartford, Connecticut on March 30th, 2019. Frank was pre-deceased by his brother Richard. He leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, George and Laura Hicks of Coventry, Connecticut; loving grandchildren Andrew and Annabelle Hicks; a son Frank Hicks of Willimantic; and a loving grandson Joshua Hicks of North Carolina. Born on July 14, 1926 in Beacon, New York to Frank and Lillian (Garison) Hicks, he grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York and graduated from Arlington High School. During WWII he served in the 7th Armored Infantry Battalion in France, Belgium and Germany. After the Army, he worked as a district sales manager and sales representative for several paint companies, specializing in industrial coatings. Frank had a lifelong passion for outdoor activities that included fly-fishing, tennis, alpine skiing, water skiing, sailing, mountain biking and hiking. He belonged to numerous social organizations connected to his interests and served in leadership positions in many of them. A long-time resident of Coventry, Connecticut, he was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Coventry and a president of the Rotary Club. An avid skier, he was a president of the Hartford Ski Club and a member of the Berkshire East Ski Patrol in Charlemont, Massachusetts. In retirement, he relocated to Angel Fire, New Mexico and became part of their community for 17 years. In Angel Fire, he was a member of the United Church of Angel Fire, a president of the Moreno Valley Trekkers Club, and a Level III ski instructor for the Angel Fire Ski Resort. In 1992 he travelled to Chile to experience another culture and enjoy the mountains and skiing. After Angel Fire he returned to Charlemont and continued to ski until he was 86 years old. He then returned to Connecticut. Frank's family wishes to thank the staff at The Holiday for their services and especially his caregiver, Eva Henry, of Friends for Friends, for her love and kindness. Funeral arrangements are private. Donations can be made to the Berkshire East Ski Patrol c/o Ed Ralicki, Berkshire East Ski Patrol Director, 47 Deer Run Lane, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary