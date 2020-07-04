Frank J. Bianco Jr. "Ning", a longtime resident of Kensington, CT. passed away on June 30th, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Frank was born on January 16 1932 in New Britain, CT. He was predeceased by his father, Frank J. Bianco Sr., his mother Mary Polumbo of New Britain, as well as his beloved wife Joan Bianco of Kensington. He is survived by his loving sister Mary J. Bianco, his daughter Sandra Bianco and granddaughter Taylor Diana as well as several nieces and nephews. As a young man Frank was passionate about music. He played the accordion and recorded his own music for all to enjoy. Frank not only had a passion for music, but for his country. On June 30, 1952 Frank enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as an Air Force Mechanic. After his discharge on May 31, 1960 he returned home and joined the AFM 400 club for military comradery. Frank proudly worked as a tool and die maker for OKAY Industries for over 25 years. After his retirement he enjoyed many years with his family and friends living life to the fullest. A great joy in his life was his beloved granddaughter Taylor. Frank spent most of his free time with her. They would enjoy afternoons at the park, McDonalds treats and swimming in the pool. She was the one who kept him young and full of energy for so many years. She was his world. As a man of God, Frank faithfully attend Mass at St. Paul's Church in Kensington every day. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Frank's great team of caregivers at Newington Rapid Recover, Hartford Hospital and Companions and Homemakers. They were a true blessing to not only him, but his family as well. Calling hours for friends and family to pay their respects will be Monday July 6th at Berlin Memorial Funeral Home between 10 AM and 11 AM. Following calling hours there will be a Catholic Mass Of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Church in Kensington, beginning promptly at 11:30 AM. The burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery where Frank will be laid to rest beside his wife with full military honors. To extend condolences or share a memory of Frank please visit www.berlinmorialfuneralhome.com