Frank J. Dabkowski, 84, of Hartford, died Sunday April 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born April 8, 1936 in Hartford, son of the late Adam and Theresa (Malecki) Dabkowski, he was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1954 and had served in the US Army. Frank is survived by a niece Patricia Dabkowski of Manchester. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Anthony Dabkowski and his wife Geraldine, and a nephew David Dabkowski. Frank's passions included researching Autism through scientific journals, reading novels by James Joyce, playing golf in Goodwin Park, and listening to classical music. He will be missed by his life-long friends Frank and Beverly Cimino, and their children who loved him as their Uncle Frank. Heartfelt thanks to Maureen Mortensen and Norm Albert for their kindness and friendship. Services will be private. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020