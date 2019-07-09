Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish
601 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Frank J. Greco, 77, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of Mary (Moynihan) Greco, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born December 18, 1941 in Hartford to the late Salvatore and Corradina (Franza) Greco. Frank was an avid golfer during his life and played at Rockledge Golf Club where he was a member of the Men's Club for many years. He was a lifelong fan of UCONN Men's Basketball and the Cleveland Browns. In addition to his wife Mary, Frank leaves behind his two sons Douglas "D.J." Greco and his wife Alexa, of Glastonbury and Michael Greco and his wife Melanie of Wethersfield. His five grandchildren, Andrew, Audrey, Troy, Makayla and Mackenzie. He also leaves his three brothers, Gaetano and his wife Anita, Salvatore and his wife Anne, Robert and his wife Ceci, as well as many nieces and nephews. Frank had many friends, most cherished were "The Guys" who attended grade school together at St. Anthony's in Hartford and stayed close through monthly card games and dinners. The family would like to thank the staff at Maple View for the care and compassion they showed Frank. Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Greco family, Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9-10:30am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Frank's life will follow on Thursday, July 11th at 11am in Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish, 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass in State of CT Veterans' Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019
