Frank Quitadamo passed away to be with the Lord on April 15th after a long, fulfilling life. Frank was born September 10th, 1923 in Worcester, MA to Francesco and Josephine Quitadamo. He was born into a large Italian family as the youngest of eight siblings, and although he contracted polio as a baby, his resulting handicaps did not hinder him from enjoying a full life. Frank lived through the hardships of both the Great Depression and World War II, and he often shared his detailed memories of these challenging times with his family. Although Frank was first trained as a draftsman and worked at Heald Machine in Worcester, he was encouraged to consider a career in teaching. He attended Worcester State Teachers College and first taught in Worcester at Burncoat Junior High School. Frank and his wife and family moved to Connecticut in 1965, where he then taught at RHAM High School in Hebron, CT until his retirement in 1988. Frank loved teaching, and in his time at RHAM, he served as the Chair of the English Department as well as the yearbook advisor, and had many fond and fulfilling memories of those years. In his later days, he moved to East Longmeadow, MA to an assisted living community, where he had many good times making new friends and enjoying the wonderful staff and great support group there. Frank was loved and respected by his Christian church members, as well as his former students, as a sincere and faithful man. He was passionate about American history, ancestry research, and his Italian heritage, evidenced by his detailed and cherished accounts documenting his family history. Frank loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and always supported their pursuits in higher education. He felt great joy in being able to see many of his children and grandchildren receive Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees, and always spoke proudly of them. Frank was predeceased by his wife Laura (Cristofaro) Quitadamo, to whom he had been a devoted husband for her many interests and health issues since their marriage in 1956. He is survived by his three children, Mark Quitadamo and his wife Linda of Derry, NH; Lynn Embacher and her husband Brian of Enfield, CT; and Deborah Young of Baker City, OR; as well as his grandchildren: Andrew, Peter, Timothy, Kimberly, Leah, Aaron, John, Hannah, and Luke; and his great-grandchildren. There will be a private burial service, with a memorial service following in June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Village Place Associate Fund (Address: East Village Place, 50 Benton Drive, East Longmeadow, MA 01028, Attn: Patti). Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020