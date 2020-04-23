|
|
Frank J. Sutkowski of Portland, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital after a courageous fight with a serious illness. Frank was born on May 10, 1933 in Middletown, Connecticut where he lived and was raised by his parents Stella (Adamski) and Paul Sutkowski. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School where he excelled on the football field wearing the number 26 on his jersey. His friends often referred to him with the nickname of "Jesse". Frank famously scored a game opening kickoff touchdown return which led the team to victory tarnishing the previously undefeated record of their rivals at Middletown High School. Frank then went on to further his football career at Wesleyan University where he continued to break records. At Wesleyan, he studied History and was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He interrupted his time at Wesleyan University to serve his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart the late Constance (Faraci) at Saint Sebastian's Church. Frank then returned to Wesleyan University graduating in 1957 with honors. Following graduation, Frank was recruited to play football at a more professional level but ultimately decided to pursue a career in banking. The recent graduate started his career in banking at Middletown Savings Bank as a mortgage interviewer. Over the next 16 years, he held a series of positions with increasing responsibility. Frank and his wife "Connie" eventually moved to Portland, Connecticut where they purchased a home and started a family. Frank attended the Brown University Graduate School of Savings Banking graduating with honors in the class of 1970 as Class Vice President. He was appointed Adjunct Professor of Real Estate at the University of Connecticut in 1972. Frank was promoted to Senior Vice President in 1974 with overall responsibility for the Mortgage Department. In 1979, Frank was appointed Executive Vice President with responsibilities for the management of more than 120 officers and employees in the Lending Division and Marketing and Financial Services Departments. At the same time, he became a member of the Senior Management Group at the bank which was now called Liberty Bank for Savings. During the same year Frank graduated from the Executive Development Program of the National Council of Savings Institutions. He then went on to serve in various capacities at the county, state and national levels. As chairman of the Bank's Long-Range Planning Committee, he delivered the Bank's first 5-Year Corporate Plan and developed a strategic planning process for the Bank. In response to the demands of the marketplace he was instrumental in furthering the subsidiary concept and implemented the creation of the banks first subsidiary, representing a major shift in the philosophy for the Bank's retail mortgage lending. Frank served as the President and CEO of the newly formed Freedom Financial Corporation, the Bank's mortgage origination subsidiary, as well as, the President of Liberty Financial Corporation, a Bank subsidiary created for the implementation of financial transactions. Frank further served as Secretary of Liberty Service Corporation, a Bank subsidiary created for the purpose of holding, managing and developing Bank real estate. In addition, he organized and managed the renovation and conversion of the former Middletown Post Office Building into Liberty Bank office space. Frank successfully managed and directed the largest financial transaction in the history of the Bank which was an $87 million REMIC financing deal. This provided the Bank with additional liquidity, as well as, entry into the national capital markets. Further, Frank testified in front of the United States Senate Banking Committee on mortgage insurance, premiums and cancellation. Frank was also civic minded, serving in various capacities; Director and Chairman of the United Way, as a Corporator, with capital fund drives for Middlesex Hospital and Wesleyan University, the Governor's Task Force on Housing, the Middletown Economic Development Council, Rockfall Corporation and on numerous commissions and committees for the Town of Portland. He was involved with the Wesleyan Alumni Club, Rotary Club International and the Jaycees. Frank retired as Senior Executive Vice President and CAO from Liberty Bank in 1999. During his 41 years at Liberty bank he was instrumental in the Bank's entrance into the secondary mortgage market, as well as, commercial real estate and lending. He always loved the symbol of Liberty, the eagle. Frank loved his time on the golf course, be it with the men's club at Portland Golf Course, TPC River Highlands or as a member of Shuttle Meadow in Kensington. In his retirement, Frank played golf often several times a week well into his 80's. When it was cold, he spent time, along with his friend Liz in Florida, playing golf, managing his handicap and relaxing. He was a proponent of education and supported his children and two granddaughters in their educational pursuits. During the last several years, Frank lived at and spent his time with numerous friends at One MacDonough Place in Middletown, CT. A long-time resident of Portland, he was predeceased by his wife of 49 years Constance Sutkowski and is survived by his son Scott of Middletown, CT, daughter Tracy and her husband Jeffrey of Portland, CT, his granddaughters Whitney Young, M.D. of Portland CT and Spencer Young of La Jolla, CA and his special friend Elizabeth Treadway of East Hampton, CT. Due to the Coronavirus funeral services were held privately. The family requests that those wishing to make memorial contributions should make those contributions to Middlesex Hospital in memory of Frank Sutkowski. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020