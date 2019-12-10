Home

Frank J. West

Frank J. West Obituary
Frank J. West, 82, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully at Riverside Rehabilitation Center on December 8, 2019. Son of the late Frank and Sophie (Rembus) West, he was born on December 8, 1937 in Hartford. Frank graduated from East Hartford High School, class of 1955. He served in the United States Army in the late 50's. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Fortuna, his cousin, Anne Scanlon, a niece, Judith Fortuna and a nephew, David Fortuna, as well as many second cousins. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Donations in Frank's name may be made to the VA CT Health Care System, 555 Willard Ave., Newington, CT 06111. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 10, 2019
