Frank L. Aieta


1949 - 2019
Frank L. Aieta, Sr., 70, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Hartford on April 25, 1949, he graduated from Bulkeley High School in 1967, then attended Porter School of Design. Frank has been a business owner since 1980 and has been involved in local politics for over 40 years. He was currently the chairman of the Newington Town Planning and Zoning Commission. Frank is survived by his mother, Madeline Aieta of Fort Myers, FL, his beloved wife Linda (DelDona) Aieta, his son Dr. Frank Aieta and wife Elisabeth, his daughter Lauren Goodmaster and her husband Zachary, all of West Hartford. He was a proud and loved "Papa" of his four grandchildren, Ava and Tony Aieta and Lola and Weston Goodmaster. He also leaves his brother Philip Aieta and his wife Janet of Tolland, his sister Lucille Furey and her husband Thomas and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Philip Aieta. In honoring Frank's wishes, services will be private. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the , www.kidney.org. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 18, 2019
