Frank L. Goyette Jr. of Glastonbury, CT passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019 doing what he loved and surrounded by people he loved. He will always be remembered as the loving husband of Kathleen Goyette. Cherished father of Allison Goyette, his pride and joy. Devoted son of his loving mother, Margaret Goyette and his late father he always looked up to, Frank L. Goyette Sr. Dear brother of Linda Corcoran and her husband Neil of Kingston, MA, Denise Frederick and her husband Doug of Middleboro MA, William Goyette and his wife Susan of Duxbury, MA, and Michelle Goyette of Kingston, MA. Proud uncle of five nieces, Keri, Katie, Tina, Christie and Lexi. Also survived by his aunts, cousins, and many dear friends. A Massachusetts native, Frank grew up playing many sports and found his love for baseball. Athletics wasn't the only discipline Frank excelled in. He was one of the brightest, yet most modest people that we ever knew. He was co- valedictorian of his graduating class at Silver Lake Regional High School, class of 1975. A co-captain of the baseball team and president of his fraternity at University of Rochester, class of 1979. After college, Frank moved to Connecticut where he worked as an Engineer at DNE Technologies and then later UTC. Frank was first and foremost, a devoted husband and father who always put family and friends first. An avid Boston sports fan, who only raised his voice when his teams were losing. A man of few words whose presence always filled the room. His quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Jo-Ann and Jack Sabo (sister-in-law and brother-in-law) for always treating him like a brother. To Luke Orsini for also being like a brother to Frank over the years and for sharing his love of the Red Sox, golf, and Friday nights at the Diamond. And also a special thanks to Frank's fraternity brothers who were there for him in the end. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Dunstan Church, Glastonbury. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.