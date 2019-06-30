Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Rd.
Southington, CT
View Map
Frank L. Kohl Obituary
Frank L. Kohl, 76, of Southington, passed away on Thursday June 27 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Linda (Prestash) Kohl. Frank was born in New Britain on January 13, 1943. He had served in the US Marine Corps. Frank was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church. He had retired from the City of New Britain after 44 years of service. He is survived by his wife Linda of 50 years. He is also survived by his sons Christopher and his wife Shari, Derek and his wife Rebecca and his grandchildren Brandon, Dillon, Amber, and Dalton all of Southington. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday July 3 at 11am at St. Dominic Church 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Visitation will be from 9 am until 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St in Southington. Burial will follow with military honors at South Burial Grounds on Southington Rd. in Kensington. For direction and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
