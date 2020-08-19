1/1
Frank L. Kosko
1951 - 2020
Frank L. Kosko Jr., 69, of Sebastian, FL passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Myra (Giammattei) Kosko. Born May 14, 1951 in Naugatuck, he was the son of the late Frank L. Sr. and Nellie (Rozdilski) Kosko. Frank left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He loved playing the drums, talking politics, and watching the Yankees. Frank's passion in life was his children, grandchildren, and his beautiful wife who he adored. In addition to his wife he leaves his children, Kelly Ansley of Bath, NH, Joseph Kosko and wife Amanda of Southington, Jesse Kosko and wife Kristen of Southington, Jeremy Kosko of Sebastian, FL, Justin Kosko of Bristol, Natalie Kosko and fiancée Timothy Terwilliger of Bristol and Myriah Kosko of Sebastian, FL; six grandchildren, Evan, Mason, Dimtry, Gianna, Brynn and Maverick; five sisters, Jean Dobbin of Naugatuck, Tamara Mattei of Waterbury, Barbara Tuckey of Myrtle Beach, NC, Karen Dillon of Bar Harbor, ME and Peggy Foley of Bethany. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Chase Albert Kosko. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 10-12 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
