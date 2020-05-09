Our beloved "Popi", Frank L. Macca, 89, of Rocky Hill, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by the warmth, love, and caring hearts of his family as he peacefully left this life. Though his own words, "Don't cry for me, I've led a great life," repeat in our minds, it does not diminish the sadness we feel in his passing. He is now sharing the Light with Rita as she has waited patiently for him these past 12 years. Before he passed, in some quiet moments with Nick, his grandson, Popi said, "Remember Nicky, family comes first-always." Those were the words that guided his whole life. An accomplished small businessman, he started Macca Plumbing and Heating in 1960 which is a thriving, successful business today, operated by his legacy, his three sons. He was most proud of the sons he enjoyed his entire life. He and Rita instilled in their boys respect, responsibility, integrity, generosity and compassion for others. He attended countless athletic events as his young sons played sports. Later, as his grandchildren became athletes and artists, he was just as likely to be seen in a stadium crowd as he was to be in the audience watching a play. He started the business when his family was young, and Rita would answer the phones. Working long hours, he taught his sons that hard work is a blessing, building something to take into the future, supporting and loving your family is what a good life is all about. Popi also loved a good game of golf and had the pleasure of being a Wethersfield Country Club member for many years. He won a few tournaments in his day and made countless lifelong friends with whom he shared many laughs. Of his proudest accomplishments on the course, ranked at the top would be the two holes-in-one he shot. He loved being outside in the sunshine and hated the cold. Frank was predeceased by his wife Rita (McCarthy) Macca, his parents, Sebastian and Josephine (Petrolito) Macca, his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Nellie Macca, his sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and John Rossi, and his sister, Nancy Turmel. He leaves to carry on his memory, his sons: Frank (Jane), John (Pam), and Bob (Marcia), all of West Hartford. His presence is forever woven into the lives of his adoring grandchildren and the wonderful memories of happy times shared together – Christmas Eve dinners, weddings, Sunday afternoons, and picnics around the pool. His pride and joy, the grandchildren, are Ashley (Kevin) Radis, Nicholas (Shannon) Macca, Laura (CJ) Holley, Joanna (Brian) Fracasso, Elise (Sean) Grady, and Matthew, Timothy and Owen Macca. Popi's special joys were his four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Austin, Ripken and Paige. How pleased he was to show them off and see his future in them! Popi led a blessed life. Even as life took some hard turns towards the end, he had an angel, Michael, by his side ministering to his every need. The family wishes to extend a deep, heartfelt thanks to Michael for all he did to make Popi's last days as comfortable as possible. Lastly, in typical Popi style, just two days before he passed, we were all seated around him, he pointed to each of us and asked, "Are you all set?" and, when we each replied, "Yes," he said, "Good, so am I. Andiamo." Go in peace Popi- time to go home and be with Mimi. Having participated in many "Turkey Tuesday" drives, memorial donations can be made in Frank's honor to Foodshare, 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. The funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Frank, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 9 to May 10, 2020.