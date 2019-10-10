Home

Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of Christ
2183 Main Street
Glastonbury, CT
Frank M. Reichenbach


1934 - 2019
Frank M. Reichenbach Obituary
Frank Martin "Marty" Reichenbach, 85, of Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, after battling dementia. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy (Johnson) Reichenbach; sons Kurt D. Reichenbach of East Hampton, CT; and Carl M. Reichenbach (Christine) of Southbury, CT; and three grandchildren, Evan, Cameron, and Henry. Born in Waterbury, CT on April 6, 1934 to Frank Reichenbach, M.D. and Ellen Olsen Reichenbach, he was raised in Watertown, CT. He graduated from The Taft School in 1952, and from Tufts University in 1956. He served in the US Air Force from 1957 thru 1960. He worked as an engineer at Pratt & Whitney, retiring in 1993 after 37 years with the company. He was a Mason, at Columbia Lodge in Glastonbury. He was a member of the Train Collectors Association (TCA), and an avid collector of antique toy trains Frank was predeceased by his Father, Frank; Mother, Ellen; and brother, David Paul "Paul" Reichenbach, of St. Petersburg, FL. A Memorial Service in celebration of the life of Marty will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at First Church of Christ, 2183 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ, 2183 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT, 06033; , . For online condolences visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
