Frank M. Schooley, 92, of Simsbury and formerly of Granby, beloved husband for 50 years of the late Carol (Rahricht) Schooley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Simsbury. He leaves a daughter, Karen Hazen and her husband Robert of Granby; three sons, Frederick Schooley and his wife Sylvia of Georgetown, TX, Martin Schooley and his wife Linda of Milton, GA, and Michael Schooley and his wife Marcela of Miami, FL; a sister, Donna Hull of Simi Valley, CA; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a niece; and a nephew. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced at Trinity Church in Tariffville. Burial will be in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132, Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity, 75 Charter Oak Avenue B- 2 Suite 205, Hartford, CT 06106 or to the Trinity Church Memorial Fund, 11 Church St., Tariffville, CT 06081. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and for updates to the service information, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
