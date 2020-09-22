1/2
Frank P. Corrado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Paszczuk, 53, of New Britain, CT, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16th 2020. He leaves behind his sons John Henry and Joshua and their mother Jody (Grzybek) Paszczuk. He also leaves behind his mother Krystyna Paszczuk, sister Ewa (Paszczuk) Ciaffaglione and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and god children. He is predeceased by his father Henryk (Henry) Paszczuk and brother Bogdan Paszczuk. John was a member of the Laborers' Union Local 611 as well as a member of the Polish American Club. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, working on his motorcycle, and blasting his favorite music. His unmatched personality will be missed by his friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St, New Britain. He will be lovingly laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., is assisting Johns family. To share a memory with John's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved