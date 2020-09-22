John Paszczuk, 53, of New Britain, CT, died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 16th 2020. He leaves behind his sons John Henry and Joshua and their mother Jody (Grzybek) Paszczuk. He also leaves behind his mother Krystyna Paszczuk, sister Ewa (Paszczuk) Ciaffaglione and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and god children. He is predeceased by his father Henryk (Henry) Paszczuk and brother Bogdan Paszczuk. John was a member of the Laborers' Union Local 611 as well as a member of the Polish American Club. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, working on his motorcycle, and blasting his favorite music. His unmatched personality will be missed by his friends and family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St, New Britain. He will be lovingly laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., is assisting Johns family. To share a memory with John's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net