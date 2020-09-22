Frank P. Corrado, Sr., cherished husband of Elaine "Elena" (Lombardo) Corrado, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after a long, heroically fought illness. Frank was born in Hartford to the late Frank and Antoinette "Nettie" (Cavaliere) Corrado. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Newington and a longtime resident of Newington since 1973. Frank graduated from Hartford Public High School and received his accounting degree from the University of Hartford. After graduating college, he enlisted in the Army Reserve achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. While an active member in the Army Reserve, Frank joined the firm of Gustav G. Perl, and went on to pass the CPA exam. Frank successfully continued to build his career as a partner in Case, Corrado & Yazmer Co later to become Case, Corrado Company. Frank and Elena would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary on October 9th. In addition to being survived by his wife, he was a proud, loving and supportive Dad to his two sons and daughter in law, Frankie Jr (Newington), and Michael and wife Kristin (North Attleboro, MA). Lovingly known as P-Pa, Frank leaves behind the lights of his life, his two beautiful granddaughters, Gianna, 13 and Sydney, 9 (North Attleboro, MA). Frank was predeceased by his dear brother Vincent Corrado. Frank will be sorely missed by his best friend of many years, Al Maulucci and close friends of the family, Matt and Amy Hough and Hughan Bolton. An avid Red Sox fan (even in the bad years), Frank shared a special bond with his sons, attending games yearly at Fenway Park. Frank's kindness, strength, loyalty, and commitment to his family will always be held close within our hearts. GO SOX! Services will be private at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, with burial at the West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to St. Mary's Church,626 Willard Ave., Newington, CT in memory of Frank. To share a memory with Frank's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net