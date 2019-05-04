Frank Paul Klejna, 92, of Ellington, beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Gawle) Klejna, was reunited with his wife in heaven on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after 66 years of marriage. He was born on December 13, 1926, in Webster, Massachusetts; son of the late Leon Klejna and Helen (Kozub) Klejna. Frank was raised in Webster, MA and was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, Long Island, NY. Frank was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, in East Hartford, as an engineer for more than 3 decades prior to retirement. He was a proud Navy veteran who served in World War II and The Korean War and exceled to officer. He served on numerous ships including the S.S. American Veteran, United States Line Co., S.S. Skagway Victory, and American Export Lines. Frank was an avid sports fan, he enjoyed UCONN basketball, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson, Alex.Frank is survived by two children, Catherine (Klejna) Sadlak of East Windsor and Carl Klejna of Ellington; two grandchildren, Kristina (Sadlak) Del Vecchio and her husband Christopher of Los Angeles, CA and Stephen Sadlak and his wife Erica of South Windsor; three great-grandchildren, Alexander Del Vecchio and Anthony and William Sadlak, a sister, Dorothy Sabaj of Webster, MA and four nieces, Paula Smith and her husband Bob, Elizabeth (Betty) Sabaj, Susan Sabaj, and Christine Shore and her husband Mark. He was predeceased by his son, Clement Paul Klejna.All services are private. Frank will be laid to rest with his loving wife Sylvia in St. Joseph Garden of Peace Cemetery in Webster, MA. Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Senior Moments for the wonderful care they provided Frank the past few months. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 4, 2019