Frank "Chick" P. Papa, Sr., 95, born January 8th, 1924 in New Britain died peacefully at home on Monday afternoon July 22, 2019. He fought several battles with cancer over the years, but it finally got the better of him this year. He was beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Murasso) Papa. Frank worked for years as a garment cutter and was a WWII Army veteran who served in the Pacific Theater. He loved to be on his computer and smart phone and had a great presence on Facebook. He also loved doing his morning Jumble and raced to be the first to complete it and email the answers to all his friends. He enjoyed going to the Newington Senior Center on Wednesdays with the "crew" for lunch and bingo as well and the "cousins" monthly luncheons. Another favorite was his crazy socks that he ordered online and got his brother and our neighbor into it as well. Chick was very proud of his family, his son Frank Jr. and his wife Diane, his granddaughter Jennifer Papa Llado and her husband Ian, his grandson Nicholas Papa and his wife Gina, and especially his three great grandchildren, Giuliana and Thomas Papa and Graycen Llado. He is survived by his brother Sebastian and his wife Barbara of Newington, his sister Lucy Papa Lorentzen of West Hartford and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Rose Bordonaro and his brother-in-law Arthur Lorentzen. His family wishes to thank Hartford Health Care Hospice at Home for the loving care that he received until his last moments. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 25th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. His funeral service will begin on Friday, July 26th, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. He will be laid to rest beside his wife with military honors in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Berlin Volunteer Fire Dept., 1657 Berlin Tpke, Berlin, CT 06037. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019