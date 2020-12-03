1/2
Frank P. Rondo
1931 - 2020
Frank Rondo, 89 of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Born March 21,1931 in Meriden Ct, he was the son of the late Hector (Ettore) and Caroline (Ferraro) Rondo. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Dottie Lentz) Rondo for 62 years. He was a lifelong resident of Wallingford, a graduate of Lyman Hall High School and Bryant College. Frank served in the Army & Air Force during the Korean War. Frank was employed by the State of Connecticut holding several positions before retiring in 1988 as the Chief Administrative Officer. He came out of retirement working for other businesses including the Halfway House in Hartford and Youth Continuum in New Haven before finally leaving the workforce. Frank had a passion for sports particularly basketball and baseball. In 1955 Frank directed, along with Bob Gannon, the Debbie Basketball League, the first girls' basketball league in New England for grades 5 - 8. They ran the league for 25 years before turning it over to the Wallingford Parks and Recreation. Frank coached Biddy basketball, Little League and Babe Ruth teams for several years, along with managing Biddy Basketball & Little League. As parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, he served on the Holy Trinity Church Council and president of the Holy Trinity School Assembly. He co-organized the first Holy Trinity Church Bazaar in 1971. Frank was on the LHHS reunion committee class of 1949 and involved in the Lyman Hall Booster Club. Frank and Dottie enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement in Florida before returning to Wallingford. Frank was ever present with his family and friends, celebrating life with picnics and gatherings. He was known for his annual Labor Day picnics, cinnamon muffins, homemade crumb cake & Christmas cookies. Frank is survived by his daughters Bonnie (Bill) Ferguson of Wallingford, Tracy Johns of Woodstock, sons Scott (Deena Luat) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeff of Saco Maine, and Todd (Nick Battaglio) of Middletown, Ct; his grandchildren Jason, Brett (Jamie Savo), Bryant (Caitlyn Arsenault), and Breanna Ferguson, Alyssa and Justin (Paul Newer) Rondo, Mckenzie, Colby, Baylee, Tucker and Denali Johns, Jennifer and Carly Rondo; his great grandchildren Kylie, Brayden and Eli Ferguson; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his wife Dottie, son Mark and brothers Johnny, Gig (Giglio) and Jupe (Hector). His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St Ext., Saturday, December 5th, from 9:15 to 10:45 am. A funeral service will be start 10:45 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For friends unable to attend in person, a livestream of the service will be available on Frank's online obituary page at 10:45 am Saturday available at www.wallingfordfh.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:15 - 10:45 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
DEC
5
Funeral service
10:45 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to the Rondo Family.
Thinking of you and yours at this sad time,
John Bossidy
Friend
December 2, 2020
He was one of the most caring person I've known.I doubt he ever fully knew how grateful we girls were for having a formal basketball league to participate in. Until he came along only boys had league sports. It was one of the best years of my youth. We were all better for having him in our formative years.
Lois Posluszny
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I remember Debbie basketball Frank was a big part of it.
Cheryl Horowitz-Mrazik
Friend
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies.
William &#8220;Billy&#8221; Cusano
December 2, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the Rondo family. I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Rondo made the best pizza - ever!
Kathy Socha Sabo
Acquaintance
