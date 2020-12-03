Frank Rondo, 89 of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Born March 21,1931 in Meriden Ct, he was the son of the late Hector (Ettore) and Caroline (Ferraro) Rondo. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Dottie Lentz) Rondo for 62 years. He was a lifelong resident of Wallingford, a graduate of Lyman Hall High School and Bryant College. Frank served in the Army & Air Force during the Korean War. Frank was employed by the State of Connecticut holding several positions before retiring in 1988 as the Chief Administrative Officer. He came out of retirement working for other businesses including the Halfway House in Hartford and Youth Continuum in New Haven before finally leaving the workforce. Frank had a passion for sports particularly basketball and baseball. In 1955 Frank directed, along with Bob Gannon, the Debbie Basketball League, the first girls' basketball league in New England for grades 5 - 8. They ran the league for 25 years before turning it over to the Wallingford Parks and Recreation. Frank coached Biddy basketball, Little League and Babe Ruth teams for several years, along with managing Biddy Basketball & Little League. As parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, he served on the Holy Trinity Church Council and president of the Holy Trinity School Assembly. He co-organized the first Holy Trinity Church Bazaar in 1971. Frank was on the LHHS reunion committee class of 1949 and involved in the Lyman Hall Booster Club. Frank and Dottie enjoyed many wonderful years of retirement in Florida before returning to Wallingford. Frank was ever present with his family and friends, celebrating life with picnics and gatherings. He was known for his annual Labor Day picnics, cinnamon muffins, homemade crumb cake & Christmas cookies. Frank is survived by his daughters Bonnie (Bill) Ferguson of Wallingford, Tracy Johns of Woodstock, sons Scott (Deena Luat) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeff of Saco Maine, and Todd (Nick Battaglio) of Middletown, Ct; his grandchildren Jason, Brett (Jamie Savo), Bryant (Caitlyn Arsenault), and Breanna Ferguson, Alyssa and Justin (Paul Newer) Rondo, Mckenzie, Colby, Baylee, Tucker and Denali Johns, Jennifer and Carly Rondo; his great grandchildren Kylie, Brayden and Eli Ferguson; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his wife Dottie, son Mark and brothers Johnny, Gig (Giglio) and Jupe (Hector). His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St Ext., Saturday, December 5th, from 9:15 to 10:45 am. A funeral service will be start 10:45 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For friends unable to attend in person, a livestream of the service will be available on Frank's online obituary page at 10:45 am Saturday available at www.wallingfordfh.com