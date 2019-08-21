Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
Frank Pelcyger


1940 - 2019
Frank Pelcyger Obituary
Frank Pelcyger, 79, of Avon, beloved husband of 53 years of Pauline (Levy) Pelcyger, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 at UCONN John Dempsey Hospital. Born in Manhattan Beach, Brooklyn, NY on April 27, 1940, the son of the late Milton and Betty Pelcyger. Frank honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserves for 6 years. Frank was raised in Manhattan Beach and went on to graduate from Lehigh University and receive his master's degree in international business from Central Connecticut State University. Frank worked as an Actuary at Aetna Insurance Company for many years prior to retirement. He also taught the GED program at Berlin High School for several years. Frank was a hardworking, honest, gentle and goodhearted family man. He is survived by his wife; Pauline of Avon, his son David Pelcyger (Lisa) of New Jersey, his daughter; Victoria Pelcyger of Long Island, NY, his grandchildren; Julia, Sophia, Danny and Sarah, his brother; Scott Pelcyger (Roz) of Kinnelon, NJ, his sister. A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club, Avon. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, 76 Climax Road, Avon, CT 06001. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Frank's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St. – 1-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For directions or to leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 21, 2019
