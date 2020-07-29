On July 24, 2020, Frank Philip "Cheech" Bellantoni, 97, of East Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving and caring family, leaving this world to join his wife Carmella in the arms of their Beloved Jesus. Frank was born to Nicola and Francesca Bellantoni in Port Chester, New York on January 22, 1923, one of six brothers. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines during WWII and married Carmella Mazzarella, raising two children, Nicholas and Susan. He owned and operated Kingswood Barber Shop on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford for over half a century. Overall, Frank barbered for 72 years. He was extremely proud of his Italian heritage. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Carmella; his parents, Frances and Nicholas Bellantoni; and three brothers, John, Alfio and Alfred. He is survived by his son, Nicholas and his wife Angela of Newington; his daughter Susan and her husband Neil McKechnie of Manchester; two grandchildren, Charles Willard and his wife Robyn of Manchester and David Willard and his wife Alicia of South Windsor; two step-grandchildren, Nicol and her husband Adam Sheppard of Colvis, CA, and Ryan Hart and his wife Kelly Grubb of Omaha, NE. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Carmella, Benjamin, Alexander, Hannah, and Jacob; and nine step-great grandchildren: AJ, Annalouise, Paul, Jude, Joel, Julia, Ben, Leon and George. He also leaves two brothers, Louis Bellantoni of Clearwater, FL and Joseph Bellantoni of Port Chester, NY. All funeral arrangements are in the care of Newkirk and Whitney, East Hartford, CT where online sympathies and a longer obituary will be made available at www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
. Due to COVID, burial will have to remain private and consist only of the immediate family. Plans will be made for a memorial Mass and celebration of Frank's life at a future and safer time. The family asks that in lieu flowers contributions can be made in the memory of Frank Bellantoni to: The Italian American War Vets, Post #1, 53 Henderson Drive, East Hartford, CT 06108.