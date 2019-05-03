Frank Pizzo, 87, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband for 20 years of Joan (Matthews) Pizzo, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on May 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Michelina (Fichera) Pizzo. Frank was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He retired from the State of CT Dept. of Transportation after 20 years of service. A skilled draftsman, he was also an instructor at the former Porter (later Porter & Chester) Institute. He enjoyed boating, remote control and model airplanes, Turner Classic Movies, going to open mic at La Vita and a good filet mignon.A devoted husband, Frank is survived by his wife Joan; son, Frank S. Pizzo of Enfield; daughter, Lori Carone of Rocky Hill; two stepsons, Gary Torello with Donna Mayer of Haddam/Chester and Mark Torello and his wife Ava of Rocky Hill; Daughter-in-law, Kim Struthers of Rocky Hill; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30am-11:30am on Monday (May 6th) at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. A brief celebration of life service will take place at 11:30am Monday at the conclusion of calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1pm at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite #330, Stamford, CT 06901. To share a memory of Frank with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 3, 2019