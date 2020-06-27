Frank Richard Reischerl, 76, of Manchester, husband of Susan (Perras) Reischerl, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and a seeming recovery from Co Vid 19. He was born in the Bronx New York, second son of the late Frank and Helen (Palkovic) Reischerl. He shared his January 17th birthday with Ben Franklin, which tickled him to no end. He admired and studied all things Ben Franklin. For many years he went to Philadelphia on their shared birthday and joined other "Friends of Franklin" in visiting his grave and celebrating a new facet of the genius' life. He especially liked taking the train to Philadelphia, another lifelong passion. Upon his father's death, the family relocated to Willimantic, where Frank was a graduate of Windham High, Class of 1961. He later went on to graduate from MCC and enlisted in the military in 1968 during the Vietnam Era and became a proud member of the Army Security Agency. Frank was able to complete his education at CCSU upon being honorably discharged in 1971. He returned to work at UTC Research as an IT Specialist for more than 30 years. He and his best friend, Bob Cislo, had lunch together almost every day of those 30 years. He was tall and he could dance. This is the reason his wife Sue gave, for inviting him to her Senior prom, and so the saga began. For 30 years, they gathered with friends for Labor Day picnics, Vermont ski trips, St. Bridget Social Club events which included dancing, mystery nights and scavenger hunts, Road Scholar trips, Sunday breakfasts with friends, bowling and cruises galore. Together they chaired the Food Booth at the St. Bridget bazaar for 5 years. Meanwhile back at the ranch, Frank was ever the "good cop" in raising their three children; Pam, KC and Andrea. Camping and biking in Rhode Island, trips to Niagara Falls and Pennsylvania Dutch country were some of the many highlighted trips where the "pop up" roamed. Frank enjoyed building a tree house for his grandchildren. He loved being a dad, "grandpa Ranger" to Nick, Jared and Tyler and was delighted when Evelyn joined the pack in later years. On his own, Frank was a "joiner". He was a member of the Manchester Philatelic Society, the Manchester Historical Society, The Pitkin Glass Work, Men's Small Christian Community and especially loved the once a month "Men's dinners out", and occasional golf trips south. He loved Sherlock Holmes, read the books more than once and would watch almost any black and white movie especially if it had Humphrey Bogart or Cary Grant as stars. Frank was predeceased by his beloved daughter Andrea, brother, Richie and by Sue's siblings Jerry, Jeanette and Dick (whose artistic talents he so admired and shared). On the day of his passing, he and Sue would've celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Frank is survived by daughter, Pam LaPointe and her husband Chris of Manchester, son KC Reischerl and his husband David Marshall Grant of Los Angeles; four grandchildren; a sister in law Arlene Fagan; several cousins, many nieces and nephews and longtime friends Jim and Kathy Macdonald and many Social Club friends. In lieu of flowers, and family concerns about the hardships people are bearing, please make Memorial donations to World Central Kitchen, Food share or the Alzheimer's Association or the Andrea Reischerl Memorial Scholarship Fund. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester. His Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Assumption Church, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester, CT, with burial to follow at St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.