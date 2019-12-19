Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
10 Campfield Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Frank S. Centini Obituary
Frank S. Centini, "Bubba", 90, of Cromwell, beloved husband of 64 years to Betty-Ann (Gentino) Centini, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Frank was born on January 1, 1929, son of the late George and Clotilde (DiGiovanni) Piacentini. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated Dancers Wearhouse in Rocky Hill for many years. Frank enjoyed time spent at his second home in Florida, where he took great pride in being a park ranger at Birch Park in Fort Lauderdale. Most of all, Frank was a family man, his family meant everything to him. He truly was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, Frank leaves behind a son, Dana Centini (Patti), a daughter, Bambi Donohue (Rick) and six cherished grandchildren, Ryan Donohue (Abbey), Crystal Trommer (Jeff), Brooke Leone (Jon), Cassandra Voisine (Mike), Mykell and Wesley Booze along with 7 great-grandchildren. Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Tami-Beth, his grandson, Kyle, four sisters, Florence, Teresa, Josephine and Lenore and two brothers, Carl and Robert. The funeral service will leave on Saturday (December 21) at 9:30 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 at the funeral chapel. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 19, 2019
