Frank Thaller
Frank Thaller, 93, of Bloomfield, beloved husband of Jane (Beauvais) Thaller for 62 years, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 in Hartford Hospital. He was born May 11, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to Pauline Thaller and Frank Cacciapalle. Frank was a graduate of the University of Miami, 1957 and joined the US Navy and later the Coast Guard, retiring as an officer. He then went on to a career as an Industrial Engineer, Tax Agent and Construction Inspector. An enthusiastic amateur musician, Frank played clarinet and saxophone in many community bands in the Greater Hartford area for decades. He was an avid storyteller, and enjoyed regaling his friends and family with humorous and exciting tales of his world adventures. Frank was a gentle soul who lived life to the fullest and would encourage each of us to follow our dreams. Besides his wife Jane, Frank will be fondly remembered by his children, Mark and his wife Kate of VA, Glenn and his wife Lisa of NC, Kurt and his wife Carol of MA, Gregg of NY, Paul and his wife Kathy of South Windsor and Joye of MA, as well as 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Frank's life will be held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield. Friends may call from 10 – 10:45 at the church. A private burial will take place later. Due to COVID19, please wear a mask if attending and social distancing will be observed. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 24, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Losing a parent is so hard. Your dad was a wonderful man and I still remember concerts at the Town Hall. Take Care.

Amy Hines
Amy Hines
Friend
