Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Frank Fallon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Fallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Fallon


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank W. Fallon Obituary
Frank W. Fallon, Age 70, of West Hartford, passed away November 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. Frank was born in Hartford on July 19, 1949. He is predeceased by his parents J. Frank Fallon and Janet M. (Parker) Fallon of Hartford, as well as his youngest brother Michael J. Fallon of Wethersfield. Raised in Hartford, Frank was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. During his time at Hartford Public he met his future bride Patricia M. (Moore) Fallon. This past October they celebrated 50 years of marriage. In 1969 Frank found his calling in life when he joined the Hartford Police Department. He proudly served the city for over 20 years, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant. His other passion was the outdoors where he loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed competitive pistol marksmanship. Frank is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, two children and their spouses; Frank J. Fallon and Kimberly of West Hartford and Jennifer L. Hemingway and Alan of West Hartford. Four grandchildren Tayler Fallon, Frank Fallon, Fallon Hemingway and Patrick Hemingway. His sister Diane M. Fallon of West Hartford, his two brothers and their spouses Gary J. Fallon and Tina-Marie of Madison and Mark D. Fallon and Janina of West Hartford along with his sister-in-law Sheryl Fallon of Wethersfield and numerous nieces and nephews. Last but not least, his Boston Terrier Mazie. Services for Frank will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Michael J. Fallon Memorial Foundation c/o Greater Hartford Police Federal Credit Union, 253 High Street Hartford Ct. 06103. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -