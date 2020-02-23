|
Franklin Benjamin Bidwell "Frank" passed away on January 17th, 2020 with his loving wife Joan by his side. Frank was born in Middletown, Connecticut on November 3rd, 1940. He was the son to the late beloved Augustus and Teresa (Gulielmetti) Bidwell. Until they meet again in heaven, Frank leaves behind the love of his life, Joan (Dragoo) Bidwell. Together they raised four children who will miss their dad immensely every day: William "Billy" Bidwell of Washington, James "Jim" Bidwell of Windsor Locks, Linnea "Lin" Laymen of Washington, and Teresa "Tess" and her husband Stephen Dixon of Windsor. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that added so much happiness to Frank's life. He held a special place in his heart for all of them. Frank was very fortunate to see so many of his grandchildren grow up to be wonderful young adults. He could not have been a prouder father and grandfather. Grandpa's love will always be with: Christopher and his wife Heather Gomez of Norfolk, their children Ayden and Chase, Chad and his wife Shannon Gomez of Terryville, their daughter Lyla, Matthew Bidwell of Arizona, Daniel Laymen of Texas and his daughter Lylah, Derek and his wife Kelly Bidwell of Windsor, their daughter Leia, and Samuel and Jacob Dixon of Windsor. Frank leaves behind his one brother, Augustus "Gus" Bidwell and his wife Pamela of New Hampshire. He also leaves his niece Penny along with her husband Eddie Oteiza, their children Paloma and Eddie, and his nephew Jeffery Bidwell. Frank enjoyed sharing fond memories of the time spent with his family on the farm in Durham. He held a very special place in his heart for his aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Frank graduated from the Portland High School in 1958. He then proudly served his country for four years in the Marines. After serving his country, Frank went to work driving tractor-trailers hauling gases for Union Carbide, which later became Praxair. Frank was a Business Agent for the Teamsters and then returned to Praxair, as a manager of the Trucking division in Connecticut. Frank was then transferred to the Niagara Falls plant in New York for the next three years and then to the Praxair plant in Tacoma, Washington, where he retired in 2004. Frank and Joan found their forever home together on Fox Island, Washington. They spent many years together relaxing on their deck enjoying the beautiful view of Mount Rainier across Puget Sound. Frank had a great passion for fishing and spent many hours on his boat fishing and participating in fishing tournaments. Frank also enjoyed the car races, motocross racing, snowmobiles, tractor-trailer driving competitions, along with cheering on the Seattle Seahawks and the UConn Huskies women's basketball with Joan. Frank and Joan loved their life they built together and all the many happy memories they made along the way. Frank, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend; We will see you again, love and miss you! A private memorial for Frank's family will be held in Connecticut and will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020