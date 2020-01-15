Home

Mr. Franklin Roy Anderson (77), of Hartford, CT, passed away on January 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on January 11, 1942 in Clarendon, Jamaica to the late Adolphus and Adzara Anderson. He relocated to the United States in 1969. He worked at Combustion Engineering for many years, and later worked for the Hartford Public School system until his retirement in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Maggylyn; his sons, Orlando and Gregory; and his daughters, Mable, Nadine and Nadia. He is predeceased by his son, Garfield. Calling hours will be Friday, January 24, 9-11 a.m., followed immediately by a Homegoing Service at North United Methodist Church at 1205 Albany Ave. Hartford, CT 06112.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
