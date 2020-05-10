Franklyn D. Binnie
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklyn Dwight Binnie, 60, of Hartford CT beloved husband of Joy Binnie(Walker) for 31 years, passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. He was born in Portland, Jamaica on October 5, 1959. Franklyn graduated from Vaz Preparatory school and Excelsior High School in Kingston, Jamaica. He was a contractor with Eastern Bananas in St. Thomas, Jamaica for many years. He was also an avid ornamental fish farmer. Franklyn loved his family. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Joy; his children Sasha-Gaye, Sashana, Brandon and Oneil. His mother Lucy Foster and step father Kenneth Foster; sisters Tracy (Stuart), Susan, Michelle and brother Richard. Niece Elaine and nephews Oshane and Rahiem; his sisters-in-law Patricia (Neville ), Winsome (Mark) and Audrey. Honorable children Damion and Maxwell Special cousins Sheryll and Karen, and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Leban Binnie and his sister Audrie Hibbert. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved