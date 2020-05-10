Franklyn Dwight Binnie, 60, of Hartford CT beloved husband of Joy Binnie(Walker) for 31 years, passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. He was born in Portland, Jamaica on October 5, 1959. Franklyn graduated from Vaz Preparatory school and Excelsior High School in Kingston, Jamaica. He was a contractor with Eastern Bananas in St. Thomas, Jamaica for many years. He was also an avid ornamental fish farmer. Franklyn loved his family. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Joy; his children Sasha-Gaye, Sashana, Brandon and Oneil. His mother Lucy Foster and step father Kenneth Foster; sisters Tracy (Stuart), Susan, Michelle and brother Richard. Niece Elaine and nephews Oshane and Rahiem; his sisters-in-law Patricia (Neville ), Winsome (Mark) and Audrey. Honorable children Damion and Maxwell Special cousins Sheryll and Karen, and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Leban Binnie and his sister Audrie Hibbert. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.