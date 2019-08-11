Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Seven Day Adventist Church
500 Woodland St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Day Adventist Church
500 Woodland St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Frantz Saint-Aubin Obituary
Frantz Saint-Aubin, 64, of Windsor, beloved husband of Gladys (François) Saint-Aubin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Haiti to the late Brandt Saint- Aubin and Marie Therese Codada, he received his education in Haiti and first came to the United States in 1981. While in the U.S. he first lived in New York before moving to Hartford and settling in Windsor in 2005. Frantz was a quiet, selfless, and hardworking man who enjoyed simple things like watching soccer, football and basketball. Frantz was a man who made sure his family came first whether that meant working a double shift or at one point working three jobs at a time to provide for his family. Although at times it may have seemed as if Frantz spent most of his time working he also enjoyed spending time with his family by going to the park and having Friday night "special" dinners. Besides his wife Gladys, Frantz leaves his memory with his son Patrick Saint-Aubin; his two daughters Lenique Saint-Aubin and Samantha Saint-Aubin; his five brothers, Jean Renauld, Harold, Brian, Benoit and Late Smile Saint-Aubin; and his three sisters, Chantale Lamarre, Maggie Jean-Gilles and Carine Cinéas; Three sisters–in– law, Carole, Lynda, and Marie Renée; one brother– in-law Perrot; several nieces and nephews; in addition to a number of relatives and family friends. The service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, August 15 at the Seven Day Adventist Church, 500 Woodland St. Hartford followed by burial in Elm Grove Cemetery. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor, and also prior to the service on Thursday from 9 AM to 10 AM at the church. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
