Franz J. Roesner 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family at UCONN Health, after a brave fight against lymphoma, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Franz was born on June 20, 1934 in Römerstadt, Germany to the late Franz and Emma Roesner. He and his wife, Marianne, immigrated to the United States in 1960 and were residents of Trenton, NJ, Syracuse, NY and Avon, CT. Franz was a remarkable person. He was a man of few words but had a wry sense of humor that could catch you off guard. He had a very strong work ethic and intelligent mind. He enjoyed his work, traveling, woodworking and hiking. He was a truly special and devoted husband, father, Opa, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, and he will be loved and missed forever. Franz leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Marianne; son, Franz Steven and his fiancée Monica; daughter, Barbara and her partner Lloyd; grandchildren, Raegan, Emily, Franz Alexander, Gabrielle, and Joanna; and, living in Germany, brothers Klaus (Ute) and Peter (Helga), sister Dorle and nephews and nieces. The family would like to express their great appreciation for the excellent care that he received from the nurses and doctors at UCONN Health Center and the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary