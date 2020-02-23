|
|
Fred Gray, of Windsor, CT, passed away on Thursday, February 13th 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. Born in Ruffin, South Carolina to Addie Gray (Lingard) and Fredrick Gray. In his early teens, he left school to earn income to help support his mother and four sisters. Just prior to WWII, he received skill training and left South Carolina for New York. While in New York, he was drafted into the Navy during the war. After his discharge, he married Lether Harmon of New York and relocated to Connecticut. He was predeceased by his late wife; son (Fredrick Gray); and daughter Freda J. Gray (Andre). He leaves behind three sons: Spencer Gray, Mark Gray and Alan Gray; sister Ruth Henderson; cousins; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10am at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street, Hartford, CT 06120; with Visitation from 8am-10am. To leave a message of comfort for the Gray family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020