|
|
Fred Joseph Hahn, 53, of Manchester, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Fredrick P. Hahn of Glastonbury, CT. He leaves behind his parents, Theresa (Phelps) and Earl "Pops" Kilduff of Manchester, two sons, Adam and Chad Hahn, and their mother, Susan Farr, two sisters: Denise Hahn Melendez, fiancée Donald Gullakson, daughter Lexi Flaig and husband David, and Nicole Rouleau, fiancée William Sanchez and daughter Robin Rouleau, wife Janice Denmead Hahn, her children and granddaughter. Growing up, Fred had a group of friends who became a band of brothers. Whether it be wiffle ball at the lake or "taps" in the driveway, Fred and his friends were always together. Their stories from thirty years will continue to be lovingly shared. As a father, Fred was hands-on and he cherished Adam and Chad. There were baby bunnies in the backyard, unlimited amounts of basketball, endless fishing trips to Andover Lake, multiple long hikes, elaborate Christmas decorations, and the annual Easter egg coloring contest, a contest that Fred never managed to win. When the boys started to walk and talk, baseball became the ultimate bond between Fred, Adam, and Chad. The baseball community became family. Fred thrived on coaching his sons and so many others. His sons inherited their father's passion for the Red Sox, Miami Dolphins, and Celtics. Fred passed down his work ethic, loyalty, and humor. Thankfully, Fred's driving habits were not passed down to his children. Even though Fred and Sue divorced when the boys were young, they remained a family. The boys came first and nothing else mattered. Fred and Sue had routines established: reading every night, dinner as a family, and communication beyond talking. Routine was being a family. The family attended each boy's achievements whether it was art night, concerts, school conferences, graduation, or baseball games, all together. Together Fred and Sue raised smart, kind, humble, appreciative, and successful children. Fred had many passions in life that brought him joy. He loved nature, hunting for salamanders, casting a line over the side of his canoe, hunting endlessly at Misquamicut for sea glass. He had a whole sleeve tattoo on his right arm with colorful flowers, butterflies, birds, angels, and his children's names. Much of these represented the special people in his life. He loved the flea market, jumble puzzles, reading, and Blistex lip balm. Whether you were a customer, a teammate, a townie, or a group member, you have a Fred story to tell. At least fifty percent of these will involve some sort of fall or other accident. Of those, ten percent can be attributed to the gang's annual Thanksgiving Day Pre-Road Race basketball game at Charter Oak Park. The obituary would be remiss if this event were not referenced, as it represents a lifetime of close friendships and countless fun adventures. Fred worked hard and played harder. Fred was a spiritual seeker. His companion books were, "There is a Spiritual Solution to Every Problem" by Dr. Wayne Dyer and "Alcoholics Anonymous, The Story of How Many Thousands of Men and Women Have Recovered from Alcoholism." His copies are tattered and marked up. They represent the courageous work he did on earth and are a testament to his belief in a power greater than himself. Surely so many would show up and represent if they could. He never wanted a funeral. He wanted a roast. He made his wishes clear to us year after year. We know exactly what to do. Dear Fred, thank you for the perpetual laughter, the friendship, the connection and the forever reminders of your love for us. We were the wind beneath your wings, now you are the wind beneath ours. To receive information regarding celebration of life activities and charitable donations, please email [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020