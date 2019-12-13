Hartford Courant Obituaries
Fred J. Marchion Jr.


1923 - 2019
Fred J. Marchion Jr. Obituary
Fred J. Marchion Jr. 96 of Burlington, loving husband for 71 years of Therese (McDonald) Marchion, passed away on December 11, 2019 at his home. He was born July 13, 1923, in New Britain the son of Fred and Angelina (Marchetti) Marchion. Fred was a Navy veteran of WWII. Besides his beloved Therese, he leaves behind four children, Deborah and Richard Nardi, Maryann and Karl Valois, Edward and Olga Marchion, Donna and Dave Root. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Rose Hill Funeral Home has care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS., 66675 or online at woundedwarriorproject.org, or the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden St. Charleston, SC. 29401 or online at rmhc.org. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
