Fred Manford Rosenbush, died peacefully at the McLean Skilled Nursing Home in Simsbury on July 11, 2020. He was born, Fritz Rosenbusch, in 1919 in Harmuthsachsen, Germany. He was the only child of Claire Goldschmidt and Menachem Rosenbusch. His mother died when he was five. His father subsequently married Betty Blumenthal. In 1938 he emigrated to Texas through the efforts of the Sigma Theta chapter of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity at the University of Texas where he earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mechanical engineering. Shortly after his arrival in the United States, his parents escaped from Nazi Germany, fleeing to England and then the US, settling in Baltimore. Fred Rosenbush married Carol Lieberman, settling in Syracuse, New York where their son was born. They then moved to West Hartford and had a daughter. His second marriage was to Gloria Birnbaum of New Britain, who predeceased him in 2012. He worked at Hamilton Standard (now part of Raytheon Technologies) for over thirty years. The highlights of his career included serving as Assistant Program Manager for NASA's Apollo Lunar Excursion Module Environmental Control System, and as Project Engineer for the B70 integration. Fred loved his cat Thai and in his spare time, he enjoyed travelling, photography, stamp collecting and working out at the gym until he was in his early nineties. He owned a sailboat which he used in various Connecticut lakes. He is survived by his son David and wife Jane of Simsbury, Connecticut, his daughter Claire Holland of Madison, Wisconsin, his adored grandchildren, Jennifer Erem and husband Burak, grandson Andrew Rosenbush, and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store