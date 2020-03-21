|
Freda (Keddy) Moore, 90, of Burlington, beloved wife of Albert Moore for 70 years, passed away on March 17, 2020 in the house she and her husband built in 1960. She was born in Barre, MA on December 17, 1929. She graduated from Raymond High School, Raymond, NH and married Albert in August 1948. They moved to Connecticut in 1954. She rarely missed a church service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Freda's family included 9 children: Sandra Moore (deceased); Albert Moore and his wife Marion (deceased); Doris Lowery and her husband Thomas; James Moore and his wife Eileen; Linda Muscaro (deceased) and her husband Richard; Evelyn Keller and her husband James; Jeffrey Moore; Lynnette Yerdon; and Janette Moore; 22 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and provided a loving home for 19 foster children through the years. Burial will be in Burlington Center Cemetery, Spielman Highway, Burlington. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020