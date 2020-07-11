1/1
Pastor Freddie M. Barnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Freddie Mae Barnes of Windsor Locks, CT was called to eternal rest on July 5, 2020. She was the founding pastor of the Holy Zion Church of the Jubilee in Windsor, CT and a is a graduate of Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. She is survived by her five children, daughter, Patricia Crocker (Bill); four sons, Edward Barnes, Johnny Barnes, Bobby Barnes, and Willie A. Barnes, Jr; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Pastor Willie "Frank" Alexander (Emma) and Pastor Joseph Alexander (Janice), and sister in law, Bernice Alexander. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Erial Alexander; five siblings, Benny "Fox", James Ross, Ulysses, Tom and Marvin Alexander; and daughter in law, Mary V. Barnes. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 10:00-11:00am followed by the service at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Ave. Windsor. For online condolences or to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lodge
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved