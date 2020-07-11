Pastor Freddie Mae Barnes of Windsor Locks, CT was called to eternal rest on July 5, 2020. She was the founding pastor of the Holy Zion Church of the Jubilee in Windsor, CT and a is a graduate of Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary. She is survived by her five children, daughter, Patricia Crocker (Bill); four sons, Edward Barnes, Johnny Barnes, Bobby Barnes, and Willie A. Barnes, Jr; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Pastor Willie "Frank" Alexander (Emma) and Pastor Joseph Alexander (Janice), and sister in law, Bernice Alexander. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Erial Alexander; five siblings, Benny "Fox", James Ross, Ulysses, Tom and Marvin Alexander; and daughter in law, Mary V. Barnes. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 13, 10:00-11:00am followed by the service at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Ave. Windsor. For online condolences or to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com