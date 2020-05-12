Frederic M. Cowles
Frederic Morgan (Ted) Cowles III died May 7, 2020 at 87 years of Covid-19-related complications. Born to Frederic Morgan, Jr and Dorothy (Smith) Cowles, he grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Loomis in 1951 and from Middlebury College in 1958. He served three years in the U.S.M.C. Ted married Janet von Wettberg and they raised their family in Simsbury. Ted was an active member of St. Alban's Church in Simsbury for over 50 years. Full obituary is available at www.abbeycremation.com/obituaries.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ted was a true gentleman who loved to help others. I will miss him.
Gary Hyde
Friend
May 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Alan Kennedy
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
