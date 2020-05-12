Frederic Morgan (Ted) Cowles III died May 7, 2020 at 87 years of Covid-19-related complications. Born to Frederic Morgan, Jr and Dorothy (Smith) Cowles, he grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Loomis in 1951 and from Middlebury College in 1958. He served three years in the U.S.M.C. Ted married Janet von Wettberg and they raised their family in Simsbury. Ted was an active member of St. Alban's Church in Simsbury for over 50 years. Full obituary is available at www.abbeycremation.com/obituaries.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.