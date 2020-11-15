1/2
Frederick A. Johnson
1929 - 2020
Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Frederick A. Johnson longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Guilford House. Husband of the late Jane DiTiberio Johnson. Frederick was born in Norwood, MA on March 6, 1929, son of the late Arthur F. Johnson and Jean (McKenna) Johnson. Loving father of Martha Dieli and husband David Dieli of Madison and Jacqueline Rivero and husband Martin Rivero of Yarmouth, Mass. He is also survived by grandchildren Ian Dieli and Elizabeth and husband Cris Teixeira, Brother of Elizabeth Johnson. Predeceased by his brothers Arthur and Ian Johnson and sister Grace Johnson. Fred proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He later became a teacher and worked in the New Britain public schools for 30 years. He sang in many Choral groups. He mostly loved his grandchildren and often commented that moving closer to them was the best thing he ever did. He loved sharing the same birthday as Elizabeth and watching Ian play football. He never missed a game. COVID-19 GUIDELINES MUST BE FOLLOWED - SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN. Friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. in State Veteran Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
State Veteran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
5 entries
November 13, 2020
At the Tower of London, during one of his many travel adventures
Jacki Rivero
Daughter
November 13, 2020
Fred and Jane Johnson
Jacki Rivero
Daughter
November 13, 2020
Army
Jacki Rivero
Daughter
November 13, 2020
Jacki Rivero
Daughter
November 13, 2020
When Covid-19 curtailed my father’s very active social life, I started writing him weekly letters. It seemed fitting for this tribute, as it will be the last letter I ever write to him.

Cher Pere –

I will always be grateful for the love of academia you instilled in me. You had a genuine love of learning. You never read ordinary children’s stories; you read Dickens, Wilde, Shakespeare my favorite, of course, being Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven, embellished with a Scottish accent for dramatic effect.

Your annual visits to California to see my shows. Particularly the first, where, at a get-together, you spotted a guitar. You picked it up, and started singing The Fox Ran Out on a Chilly Night. Instantly, we were all kids at summer camp again, and you began what would become the annual Hootenany held during your visits.

Or the time you visited and I was singing at some friends’ wedding. Not only did you lend your tenor to the chorus. After the rehearsal, back to the house, you grabbed some manuscript paper off my piano, and wrote an arrangement for the string quartet so they could accompany us. We got to the church early, you ran them through it. My friends were thrilled.

I’ll never forget our trip to Britain, with its quirky B&B’s, wonderful museums and historic sites, West End plays, and the civility of a train system that published their planned strike days in advance. On our first day, you struggled a bit with the London Times crossword, but it didn’t take long for you, ever the master puzzled-solver, to master it. Of course, it all culminated in a visit Glasgow, where your wonderful cousin and his wife gave us the grand tour of the land of your ancestors.

You always seemed to have adventures. Like the time in Russia, when your boat on the Volga River was mysteriously stopped. To kill time, you started up a sing-along of music from Cats, only to be interrupted by the news that the Soviet Union had just collapsed. Or your amazement at being able to cross between West and East Berlin, with no Checkpoint Charlie. Or the time the train derailed in a freak snowstorm in the Sierras.

The backyard garden arranged so you could look through the windows into the den to watch your beloved Red Sox. Or the spectacular Community garden you’d have every year.

I used to begin my weekly letters with a bit in French. Since this is my last, that’s how I’ll end:

Maintenant, nous somme tres tristes. Tu nous manqué. Mais merci toujours pour les memoires magnifiques. Nous nous souviendrons toujours de toi. A la prochaine, l’autre fille.
Jacki Rivero
Daughter
