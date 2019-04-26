Home

Frederick A. "Fred" Maura

Frederick A. "Fred" Maura Obituary
Frederick "Fred" A. Maura, 76, of Manchester, husband of Kimberly (Bride) Barnett passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born November 9, 1942 to Joseph and Margaret (Oquissanti) Maura, he graduated from A.I. Prince Technical High School and went on to establish Fred's Plumbing Company. Besides his wife, Fred is survived by his children David Maura and his wife Christine, Stephen Maura, Jody Maura, Kim Maura Nelson and her husband David, Shannon Barnett, Danielle Barnett and Mitchell Barnett; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister Jacqueline "Jackie" Roach and her husband Robert; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Wayne Maura. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday April 30th at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester. Family and Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday April 29th from 4-7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019
