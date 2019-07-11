Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
857 South Main Street
Middletown, CT
Frederick Baskerville Van Brunt II, 64, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home. Born in Yokohama, Japan on October 4, 1954, he was the son of Barbara (Woodbury) Van Brunt Gibbons and the late Frederick Baskerville Van Brunt. As a child, Fred lived in Japan, Houston, TX, San Francisco, CA, Baghdad, Iraq, Essex, CT, and Middle Haddam, CT. He graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall in 1973 and Wesleyan University in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Soon after graduation, he pursued his dream of working in the film industry in Hollywood and attained the rank of Prop Master, working for several studios. In 1999, he returned to Middletown. Fred is survived by his mother, Barbara (Woodbury) Gibbons, and stepfather, Richard T Gibbons of Middle Haddam. In addition, he is survived by his stepbrother, Richard F Gibbons, his wife, Heather Moss and their three children, Julia, Jackson and Maxwell, of San Diego, CA. The family is deeply appreciative of the many years of care given by the members of the support team and would like to say a special thank you to them. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 10:30AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 11, 2019
