Frederick C. Bloomer, 73, of East Hartford CT, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 at Avery Heights Nursing Home in Hartford. Fred was born on July 16, 1946 in Hartford to Richard and Jean (Heimer) Bloomer. He attended high school at East Hartford High and graduated in 1964. He was a member of the Burnside Methodist Church and active member in his community. Fred worked as a pin setter technician for more than 30 years at Silver Lanes bowling alley. He was an avid bowler and could often be found at a card table with his many friends all throughout the community.Fred leaves behind his sister, Carolyn Ray of Hartford, his brother, Richard L. and Betsy Bloomer of Holbrook, NY. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Ryan Duclos, Jason Ray, Richard S. Bloomer, Kelly and Tom Schneider, Thomas J. Schneider, Ryan Schneider and Carrie Dulcos. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his nephew Patrick Duclos.A Funeral Home service will be held on Monday March 4th at 6:30 pm at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5-6:30 pm. Committal will be private and at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Methodist Church of East Hartford Ct. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary