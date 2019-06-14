Prass II Frederick C. Frederick C. Prass, II of Windsor, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at Hebrew Healthcare in West Hartford surrounded by his loving family. He was born in 1942 to the late Frederick and Laura Prass. Fred grew up in Bloomfield and raised his family in Enfield before moving to Windsor. He loved to travel, dance, go to synagogue and spend time with family and friends. Fred was a very devoted husband to Beverly Bernstein-Prass and Cynthia Prass who both pre deceased him. He leaves behind his sons Christopher Prass of Windsor and Philip Prass of Windsor Locks. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Scott Friedman and his wife Amy of MA and Steven Friedman and his wife Tricia of CA as well as his grandchildren: Cynthia Prass, & Jaden, Shain, Cameron, Miguel and Maya Friedman. Additionally, he leaves behind his incredibly devoted sister Heidi Quine of East Granby and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday June 16, 2019 at 11 AM at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor (owned by Carmon Funeral Homes) followed by internment at the Wolkowysker Society in Hartford. Fred's family will be receiving family and friends following the burial at Temple Beth Hillel in South Windsor. Fred's family would like to thank the staff at Hebrew Healthcare and the staff of Constellation Hospice Care. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com WINDSOR Published in The Hartford Courant on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary